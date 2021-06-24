IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Daniel Loyl Keele, 83, died June 22, 2021. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Cutshall Funeral Home, burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

