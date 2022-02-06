LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Daniel Kelly Noblit, 87, died February 1, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Loretto United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with burial in Blair Cemetery with Military Honors at graveside. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War.

