FLORENCE — Daniel Overton, 54, of Florence died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12-2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Greg Daniel and Rev. Lowranzy Overton officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Daniel was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors. He was a graduate of Brooks High School. Everyone who knew Daniel had a true friend and loved him. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and especially Paulas’ children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Roger and Paula Overton; grandparents, Rev. L.D. and Nettie Overton and Samuel and Marie Roberts.
Daniel is survived by his sister, Holli Overton (Bit Hyde); brother, Charles Overton (Pam); speical friend, Paula Wilkes; nieces and nephews, Brogan Johnson, Baileigh Overton, Trayten Overton, Cayden Overton, and Paxten Overton.
Pallbearers will be Ron Tussy, Bit Hyde, Sammy Roberts, Hunter Roberts, Todd Pierce, J.T. Grimes, Billy Price, and Kevin Putman.
