SHEFFIELD — Daniel Patrick Hargrove, of Sheffield, AL passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 40. Daniel was a Studio musician. Due to the coronavirus, there will only be a graveside service for the family at Greenview Memorial Park, officiating will be Bro. Donnie McDaniel. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Katherine Balentine; grandmother, Ora Jean Hastings; stepsister, Kristi Dowdy. He is survived by his father, Ronny Hargrove and stepmother, Denise Hargrove; his mother, Linda Ford and stepfather, Mike Ford; brother, Jon Hargrove (Susan); stepbrother, Jason Dowdy (Jessica); and girlfriend, April Hall. We Love You Daniel.
