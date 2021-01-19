FLORENCE — Daniel Allen “Dee” Puckett, Sr., 42, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021. There will be a memorial service scheduled and announced on Facebook by the family.
Dee was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Theresa and Randy Puckett, and grandfather, Pride Puckett. He was the uber daddy, taxicab driver. He and Shanna’s life was the true “All-American Love Story.”
Dee is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Shanna Puckett; children, Daniel Allen “DJ” Puckett, Jr., Mystri Winstead, Antone, Dianna, and Tiffiney Puckett, Aaron Borden, Carolyn Dennis, and many more; grandmother, Betty Puckett; and brother, Randy Lee Puckett, Jr.
