ATHENS — Daniel Ross Holland, born January 23, 1942, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Athens-Limestone Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be Saturday 10 a.m. until service at Spry Funeral Home. Services will be 12 noon Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Randy Baker and Paul Sain officiating and burial in Rogersville Civitan Cemetery. Sons and Grandsons will be Pallbearers.

