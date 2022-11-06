LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Daniel Autin Wenner, 76, died November 4, 2022. The funeral service will be held Mars Hill Methodist Church, on November 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. Mr. Wenner served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

