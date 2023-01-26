SHEFFIELD — Daniel Wesley Askew, 70, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Launch Point Church, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church with Mike Noles officiating.

