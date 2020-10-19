TOWN CREEK — Danielle Cowan, 37, died October 16, 2020. There will be a graveside service at noon, Tuesday, October 20th, at Courtland Cemetery, with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.