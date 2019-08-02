SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Dannie Lee Gean departed this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the age of 68 years, 10 months, and 13 days. He was born in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on September 18, 1950, the son of the late James Gloyd and Margaret Louise Dailey Gean. On June 9, 1972, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Ward, who survives.
Dannie was a member of Second Creek Church of Christ and the Walnut Grove Fire Department. He was employed with Oxidental Chemical Company in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and had been with the company for about 40 years. He enjoyed farming and loved his grandchildren.
Dannie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Ward Gean; children, Jamie Gean and his wife, Leigh Ann and Dana Gean Morris and her husband, Brandon, all of Savannah, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jaxton Gean, Jaylee Gean, Bryson Morris, Kinzey Morris and Emmy Morris; brothers, Rickey Gean and his wife, Susan of Savannah, Tennessee, Thomas Gean and his wife, Beth of Florence, Donnie Gean and his wife, Shelia of Savannah, Tennessee and Mackie Gean and his wife, Linda of Savannah, Tennessee; and sister-in-law, Janet Gean of Savannah, Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, Dannie was preceded in death by a son, Tim Gean, and a brother, Dale Gean.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tim Gean Scholarship Fund, c/o Suntrust Bank, 275 Main Street, Savannah, TN 38372.
Services will be held on August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Second Creek Church Of Christ in Savannah, Tennessee with David Rushlow officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens at Savannah, Tennessee.
