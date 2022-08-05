BARTON — Dannis Gail Malone Shaw from Barton, Alabama, entered into eternal rest on Friday July 29, 2022 peacefully at Saint Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson, Kentucky. Gail was born February 27, 1956 in Lane Springs to the late Marion Malone Jr and Ada Shelton Malone. She was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Barton, Alabama. She attended Cherokee High School and Northwest Shoals Community College. Gail worked at Keller Landing for 37 years. She loved cooking, traveling, being with her family, decorating and entertaining. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Ada Malone and brother, Micheal “Lightening” Malone.
Gail was married 49 years to Harold Shaw of Tuscumbia, Alabama, and her love and memories with her three children: Rolanda (Calvin) Johnson of Henderson, Kentucky, Yolanda (Marvin) Jackson of Sheffield, Alabama, Marcus (Jana) Shaw of Killen, Alabama; her five grandchildren, Airon Shaw of Lyme, New Hampshire, Kristen Whitlock of Newburgh, Indiana, Marcus Shaw, Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona, Katelyn Johnson of Henderson, Kentucky and Braylin Shaw of Killen, Alabama; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Byrd and Kingsten Johnson; one brother Charles Duck (Paula) Malone of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; sister-in-law, Twanta Ingram Malone of Bolingbrook, Illinois; two nieces, Toya Malone of Birmingham, Alabama and Teshekia (Marlon) Dill of Tuscaloosa, AL; two nephews, Shawn Malone of Detroit, Michigan and Cornelius Swoopes of Birmingham, AL; six great-nephews, Gavin Malone, Aiden Dill, Ethan Dill, Jacob Swoopes, Carter Swoopes and Caleb Swoopes; two special road buddy cousins, Sharon Blevins of Detroit, Michigan and Gwendolyn Anderson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
The family will like to thank St. Anthony’s Hospice Care Team, Deaconess Gateway, Deaconess Women Cancer Center and UAB Women Cancer Center for providing good care and support during a difficult time.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial service at Old Grace Venue, 700 N. Montgomery Ave. Sheffield, AL, Saturday, August 6th at 2:00 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, uplift each other and to celebrate the life of Gail.
