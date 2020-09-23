ROGERSVILLE — Danny Carpenter 58, died September 22, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held in honor of Danny’s life. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with Danny’s family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.