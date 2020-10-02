CHEROKEE — Danny Denorris Armstead, 67, died September 29, 2020. Graveside service will be Monday at 12 p.m. at Zion No. 1 Cemetery, Barton. Public viewing is Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

