TUSCUMBIA — Danny Eugene Davis, 67, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital. He was born in Tupelo, MS to Edward Eugene and Clytra Spearman Davis. He was employed at Tiffin Motor Homes. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Red Bay and attended Faith Church in Florence, AL.
Graveside services will be Monday, August 24, 11 a.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery with Bro. Dallas Culver officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by four children, Mitch Davis (Marie), Bart Davis, Kelli Davis Thrasher (Brendan) and Drew Davis; four grandchildren, Gracie Davis, Kelsey Davis, Kruze Thrasher and Kooper Thrasher; three step-grandchildren, Jade Walker Fabian, Dylan Thrasher and Brycen Thrasher and one brother, Brooks Davis (Lisa).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Tim Burton, Barry Page, Ronald Bolding, Jason Humphres and Horace Stepp.
Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 9:30-10:30 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
