FLORENCE — Danny Eugene Miller, age 67, of Florence, passed away April 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Eugene Miller; brother, Robert “Bob” Miller; and grandparents, Clarence S. and Lyda M. Miller.
Survivors include his mother, Marlene M. Bryson; brothers, Terry and Ronnie Bryson; nephews and nieces, T.J., Daniel, Ashley, Donnie and Chris Bryson; and numerous cousins.
Danny enjoyed camping, going to concerts, NASCAR racing, especially at Talledega, FloBama Music Hall, fishing and buggy riding with friends and family. He was a member of the Civil Defense Rescue Squad in Florence for over ten years.
Pallbearers will be Daniel and T.J. Bryson, Daniel and Dakota Benefield, Ryan Boyd and Eric Bourland. Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Boyd, Garrett Bourland, Brandon and Chris Graham, David Peeden and Ed Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or ASPCA/Heart of Alabama.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Home Health/Hospice, Dr. Felix Morris and the Cancer Center doctors, and caregivers, Randy and Jackie Parrish, Mandy and Eric Bourland, Kimberly and Ryan Boyd, Ronnie Bryson and Tony Graham.
