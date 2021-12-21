RED BAY — Danny W. Garrison, 72, left his home here on earth on Monday, December 20, 2021 to go to his heavenly home where he is singing with the angels. He was born in Franklin County, AL to Glover and Nople McCalpin Garrison. He was very talented and could make and fix anything. He worked for AT&T as a cable repairman for twenty-seven years. He sang bass in a gospel quartet for several years and was a member of Golden Central Baptist Church.
Services will be Wednesday, December 22, 3 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Lindsay officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He leaves behind his family legacy his wife of fifty-three years, Linda Garrison; daughters, Jena Dillingham and Kristy Blunt (Mark); one son, Josh Garrison (Kelly); grandchildren, Cassidy and Jacob Dillingham, Ben and Charlie Blunt and Savannah Cleveland (Will), Sam and Harper Garrison; two sisters, Janet Wright (James Albert) and Cindy Mayo; and one brother, Stevie Garrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Wanda Fitts.
Pallbearers will be Mark Blunt, Ben Blunt, Charlie Blunt, Will Cleveland, Sam Garrison and Jacob Dillingham. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Horton, Kenny James, Rodney Belue, Scotty Belue and Wayne Harris.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 1-3 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church.
