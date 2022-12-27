FLORENCE — Danny Wayne Gilchrist, Age 68, passed away so peacefully Christmas morning at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was given the greatest gift of all on Christmas by going to Heaven and meeting Jesus on his birthday.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, from noon– 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Rhodesville Methodist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Ghrigsby, Stephen Gilchrist, Ben Smith, Tony Stutts, Danny Taylor, and Buck Woods. Daniel Benson will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Warren (Bill) Gilchrist and Lucille Gilchrist; brother, G.W. Gilchrist; brother-in-law, Mark Ghrigsby; and best friend and hunting buddy, Guy Dodd.
Danny was a loving husband to his wife of 38 years, Plinnie; great father to his three children, Daniel (Tabatha), Darah (James), and Danah (Torey); PawPaw to four, Easton, Hunter, Reagan and Rile); great brother to, Annie and Marie; and also a friend to many.
Dad was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. His greatest stories would be about how many bucks (200+) that he’s killed throughout his lifetime. Lastly, Dad was a cancer fighter for 14 years. He was so strong and tough. He was DETERMINED that he wasn’t going to let cancer beat him. Dad was a winner! Through his 14 years of battle, he got to see all three of his children graduate from school, start their careers, get married, and the best of all was him meeting all four of his grand babies. If there’s one lesson Danny loved to teach more than any of them, it was to never quit. And for those 14 years, every time he went through a rough spell, he would always get back up and stand to face another day. There will never be another man on this earth like Danny Wayne Gilchrist. Please pray for peace and comfort for the family.
Danny was a member of Cornerstone Church of Christ. The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses of Helen Keller Hospital, 4th Floor, and to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
