CHEROKEE — Danny Glen Hendrix, age 69, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The visitation will be today, February 22, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Harris Chapel Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother George Henley and Brother Chuck Bradford officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Danny was a member of Harris Chapel Baptist Church and a 1970 graduate of CVHS. He retired from Reynolds Metals and Wise. Danny served in the National Guard from 1970-1976. He enjoyed spending time with his precious grandchildren who live next door where Danny grew up. He was an avid Alabama Football fan and enjoyed home and taking care of the yard. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hallie Hendrix.
Danny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandi Wilson Hendrix; his daughters, Hope Hendrix and Faith Hendrix Rhodes; his grandchildren, Elle Reese and Evan Michael Rhodes; and his special aunt, Shirley Borden Joyner.
Pallbearers will be Doug Godfrey, Chuck Clark, Bill White, Dwight Borden, Steve Williams, and Mike Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Halliburton, Wesley Hogue, Marshall Borden, and Billy Hamm.
The family would like to give special thanks to Helen Keller Hospital, Dr. Bradbury, Susan Keeton, ICU Staff, Misty Maxwell, and the Cherokee Family Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Danny’s name to the Harris Chapel Baptist Church Help House Fund, 2745 N. Pike, Cherokee, AL 35616.
