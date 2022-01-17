HAMILTON — Danny Paul Glenn, 49, died January 15, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Palmer Cemetery.

