TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Danny Scott Goza, 75, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 7, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 6, 6-9 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He was a member of Liberty Church of Christ.

