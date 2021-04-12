LEIGHTON — Danny Wayne Grissom, 65, died Friday, April 9, 2021. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Tokyo adopts tougher virus rules, starts vaccinating elders
- LEADING OFF: Hinch back in Houston, Mets in weather mess
- Mets still not capitalizing on deGrom's excellence
- Japan's champion: Matsuyama wins the Masters for his nation
- Leader of Merkel's party seeks backing in bid for chancellor
- Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru eyes runoff
- Unusual treatment shows promise for kids with brain tumors
- The Latest: NZ requiring border workers get doses this month
Most Read
Articles
- Tuscumbia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Cherokee
- Crimson Tide football coach coming to Muscle Shoals
- 1 fatality reported in U.S. Highway 72 crash in Cherokee
- Florence following Ivey's lead regarding expiring mask order
- Colbert recycling costs will be based on electric meters
- Mayor: Law keeps city from moving Confederate monument
- Florence City Council OKs repayment of ROW costs for ag center
- Preschool friendship proves that love trumps all
- Florence City Council tallies list of capital projects
- Tuscumbia Council will do whatever residents want"
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- "Major drug dealer" arrested in Tuscumbia
- Ransom note threatens to make Confederate monument a toilet
- Jeffrey 'Cassell' Eugene Cassell
- Larry E. Condrey
- Sarah Campbell
- Serial wedding crasher reportedly arrested again
- Avery Thompson Jr.
- Tuscumbia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Cherokee
- Agents confiscate $83K in drugs; Florence man arrested
- Crimson Tide football coach coming to Muscle Shoals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Storm-infested day brings heavy rainfall, flooding in the Shoals (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (1)
- Daughter's curiosity led Moore to blade sports competition (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented