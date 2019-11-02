RUSSELLVILLE — Danny Harris Clark, age 72, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence.
Danny proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He was a drill sergeant and Master Sergeant, and served two terms in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star with Valor.
The visitation will be 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 03, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2:15 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Bro. Trae Durden speaking at the service, ending in military honors.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Angela Czepinski (husband, Tom) and Stephanie Vincent (husband, Chad); five grandchildren, Nathan Vincent, Dalton Czepinski, Bryce Czepinski, Taylor Vincent and Chandler Czepinski; brothers, DeWayne Clark and Mack Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Sandy Godfrey Clark; daughter, Sara Dawn Clark; and parents, Mack and Corine McGuire.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Kevin Kelly and staff, the VA Hospital in Birmingham, North Alabama Medical Center, Kindred Hospice, and our special nurses, Stephanie Bates and Angela Vanderford for the love and care shown to our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
