CHEROKEE — Daniel Lee “Danny” Hays, 65, of Cherokee passed away peacefully at his home on January 19, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. A celebration of his life will follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jeff L. Davis, Brother Jackie Thompson, and Brother Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Danny was a lifelong resident of Cherokee, attended Cherokee Vocational High School, and attended Northwest Shoals Community College. He retired after 30 years with Cherokee Utilities where he was employed as a water plant operator. He recently began his eleventh year as a water operator in the environment department at Constellium. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 320, Cherokee Lions Club, and Harris Chapel Baptist Church where he had served as the youth Sunday school teacher for many years and taught the men’s Sunday school class. He also sang in the choir and occasionally preached. He was an ardent believer in the Lord and took every opportunity to tell others about his salvation. He was a devoted husband, father, and Pops. He loved his family and always put them before himself. His favorite pastime was spending quality time with his grandson, Ethan. Both had a love of trains, planes, and music. Danny enjoyed playing the guitar and the piano as well as singing. He enjoyed putting up Martin boxes and watching the birds throughout the summer. Until his mother’s passing, he was her caregiver and number one fan. He was a friendly, gentle, and caring person who did many acts of kindness. He was voted friendliest in his senior class and never ceased to meet a stranger. He loved life and his Lord. He was a diligent worker and avid reader. He was a simple, practical person who helped everyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his love for others and his unselfish nature.
Danny was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Martha Elizabeth Ogletree Hays; father, Emmit Edward Hays; and sisters, Diana Hays Tompkins and Pattie Hays Terry.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Nelson Hays; daughter, Mandy Hays-Askew; grandson, Ethan Wesley Zane Askew; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Ogletree, Ricky Llewellyn, Eric Warhurst, Doug Godfrey, Kenny Nunley and Chad Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tad Cole, Mitch Hamm, Neil Thornburg, Curtis Wallace, Danny Hendrix and Ronnie Goss, and co-workers from Constellium: Jimmy Dale Vandiver, Blake Herring, Matthew Vandiver and Shane Seal.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cherokee Lions Club and the Cherokee Public Library.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented