IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Danny Lee Holland, 73, died Saturday August 27, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5-8 p.m., at Lu lam Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home chapel with burial in Hubbard Salem Cemetery.

