IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Danny Lee Holland, 73, died Saturday August 27, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5-8 p.m., at Lu lam Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home chapel with burial in Hubbard Salem Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- NASA fuels moon rocket for liftoff on 1st test flight
- Israeli tycoon appeals corruption conviction in Swiss court
- Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3
- Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
- Police: 2 killed in Oregon grocery store, suspect found dead
- Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs
- Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states
- Lotteries for Aug. 29
Most Read
Articles
- Woman injured, but no children hurt in school bus crash in Killen
- Court files: Rape occurred in R.A. Hubbard field house
- Shoals businessman said his mom disliked life as an entertainer
- Better Sportsplex access 'in a waiting period'
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M
- Parking deck low bid comes in at $12.65M
- Colbert Animal Control seeking owner of dog found with chain embedded in neck
- West College Street bridge would cost $17M
- Florence Police Department building getting $1.8M overhaul
- 7 Points spotlighted with pop-up market today
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- David 'DJ' James Young
- Larena Lynn Harrell
- Back home: Now at UNA, J'Marick Woods embracing chance to make impact in Florence
- To Tigers, latest win shows 'Deshler is back'
- Mitchell Cline Vaughn
- Timothy David Brewer
- Howard Eugene Morris
- Kenneth J. Harrison Sr.
- Camilla Darby
- Woman injured, but no children hurt in school bus crash in Killen
Images
Videos
Commented
- Why search Trump's Florida estate now? (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- Manslaughter trial set for this week (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields (1)
Commented