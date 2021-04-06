FLORENCE — Danny Joe McGee, age 74, of Florence, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery with full Military honors to be accorded. Brother Mark Little will officiate.
Danny was a U.S. Navy veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a member of East Colbert Church of Christ and was a retired Correctional Officer.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bobby and Betty Perry McGee.
Survivors are his wife, Glenda McGee; children, Patrick and Jonathan McGee and Mike and Tim Horton; sister, Beth Lomenick; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
