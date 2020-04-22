KILLEN — Danny K. Balentine, 66, of Killen died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Florence Nursing and Rehab Center.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Balentine was an employee at Young and Pittman for 45 years. He was a kind and loving man who worked hard to provide for his family.
Mr. Balentine is survived by his wife, Wanda Balentine; son, Brian Balentine (Tamara); grandson, Ben Balentine; granddaughter, Christina Brooke; and five grandkids, Addison Faith, Maverick Cane, Braylon Eugene, Ma’Kiylon Carter, London Brooke Danielle.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation.
