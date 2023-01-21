BEAR CREEK — Danny Lee Cook, 69, died January 18, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, Wiley Branch community. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
- Lotteries for Jan. 21
- Colbert EMA sponsoring NWS Spring Storm Spotters Course Thursday
- Tuscumbia attorney Mitch Hayes appointed Colbert County circuit judge
- Shoals Christian's Davis adds to long list of 'fun' performances
- Historic Black churches receive $4M in preservation grants
- Fowler named commissioner of insurance
- The Palace closes until month's end
Most Read
Articles
- 2 men commit apparent suicides in public within hours of each other
- Investors detail plans for The Palace, bookstore
- Name of Tuscumbia fatality victim released
- UNA alum wants to motivate others
- UNA Wi-Fi denies TikTok access
- 1 dies, 1 injured in Tuscumbia crash
- 3-vehicle crash claims 1 life in Tuscumbia
- Covenant Christian's head of school put on administrative leave
- Shon Malone: A (racing) chip off the old block
- Lauderdale man charged in father's death
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 2 men commit apparent suicides in public within hours of each other
- Bryson Cole Green
- Joseph Franklin
- Jeffrey Speegle
- Investors detail plans for The Palace, bookstore
- Name of Tuscumbia fatality victim released
- Carl Thomas 'Tommy' Coats
- Madeline Boyett
- UNA alum wants to motivate others
- UNA Wi-Fi denies TikTok access
Images
Videos
Commented
- Florence man facing another theft charge (1)
- Answer needed for cultural isolation (1)
- Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion (1)
- Florence may leave broadband district (1)
- Central man ponders reviving Christmas tradition (1)
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm (1)
- TVA: Freezing temps led to unprecedented power demand (1)
- Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)
Commented