LEXINGTON — Danny Lee Michael, 54, died September 3, 2021. Visititation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with service to follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial is in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Loretto Memorial is assisting the family. Mr. Michael was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

