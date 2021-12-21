ROGERSVILLE — Danny Steven Mason, 62, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22nd from 10-11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the chapel.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Danny Mason; mother, Wilma Mason Walker; sister, Rachel Mason O’Connor; and brother, Larry Joe Mason.
He is survived by his children, Jonathan (Lindsey) Mason and Kalley (Casey) Fountain; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Braiden, Kendra, Sydney; sister, Teresa (Tim) Barnett; and his beloved cat, Squirrely Joe.
