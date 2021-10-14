CHAPEL HILL, TENNESSEE — Danny McCollum, 69, formerly of Russellville, died October 13, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens.

