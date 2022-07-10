F.7.10.22 Danny McDonald.jpg
FLORENCE — Charles Daniel “Danny” McDonald, age 65, of Florence, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, July 11th from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Tuesday, July 12th at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Lone Cedar Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruby McDonald.

Survivors are his daughter, Angela Victory (George); brother, John M. McDonald; grandchildren, Hailey and Kaden Victory. Charles loved hunting and fishing. He especially loved drag racing. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

