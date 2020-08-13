MOULTON — Danny Phil Nicholson, 67, died August 11, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Danny was the son of James W. Nicholson.

