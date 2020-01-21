FLORENCE — Danny R. Singleton, age 60, went home to be with Jesus on January 19, 2020. Danny worked for the City of Florence Park and Recreation Department for 40 years. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel with O’Neal Price and Larry Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Wellodean; his special pet, Max.
Danny is survived by his wife, Betty Singleton; sisters, Peggy and Jeanice Singleton; brothers, Bobby, Earnest and Dennis Singleton; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Donnie, Timothy, Jonathan, and Randall Singleton, Roman and Isaiah Price, Byron Lauderdale and Dennis Miller. Honorary pallbearer will be Gaylon Ivey.
Thanks to all the doctors and nurses that took care of Danny and his family.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
