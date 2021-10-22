FLORENCE

Danny Ray Foltz, 72, died October 20, 2021. No services are planned at this time. He is survived by his wife, Bety Foltz. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.