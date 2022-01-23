FLORENCE — Danny Ray Olive, Sr., 66, of Florence, AL, passed away January 17, 2022 at NAMC. Danny was retired from the City Of Florence as a recycling truck driver and was a member of First Baptist Church in Killen, AL.
Danny is survived by his wife, Bonnie Loutzenhiser Olive; son, Danny Olive, Jr. (Mona); daughters, Corena Abernathy (Wade) and Lisa Hanback (Steven); brothers, Jesse Olive (Nancy) and Robert Olive (Jeri); sister, Brenda Holden (Terry); grandchildren, Madison Chastain (Harris), Makaylin McCain (Luke), Kyndall Hanback (D.J.), Kayleigh Hanback, Ashton Olive, Kyle Hanback, Mason Abernathy, and Annaleece Olive; great-grandchild, Ezra McCain; sister-in-law, Tina Olive.
He was preceded in death by parents, Herschel Olive and Corene Butler Olive; brothers, Jr. Olive (Betty) and Richard Olive; sisters, Frances Stutts (Jack), Shirley Olive and Glenda Olive; grandchild, Addison Olive.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with David McKelvey and Brian Smith officiating. Burial will be in Railroad Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Olive, Kyle Hanback, Wayne Holden, Jeff Holden, Rich Olive, Robbie Olive, D.J. Anderson, and Tucker English. Honorary pallbearers will be James Turbyfill, Michael Stutts, and Junior Vaughn.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. David Matthews, Dr. Hisham A. Baalbaki, Dr. William Heaton, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, NAMC Nurses and the house nurse Racheal, and the Hamilton Clinic.
Danny has left the building.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
