FLORENCE — Danny Ray Snoddy, 67, of Florence, AL passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was a native of Lauderdale County and worked as a machinist most of his life.
The family will receive friends at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11-12 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Snoddy; daughter, Betty Ann Snoddy.
Survivors include his children, Heather Snoddy, Mary Ann Staggs Allison, James Staggs, Tommy Staggs and Barry Glenn Snoddy; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; former wife, Gail Snoddy.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
Commented