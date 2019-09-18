LEIGHTON — Danny Ray Stevens, 73, of Leighton passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Thursday September 19, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Bobby Vandiver will officiate the service.
Danny attended The Cowboy Church of Colbert County and was a great Elvis impersonator. He was an entertainer for many years, having a few bands such as Mark IV, Rebels, and many more. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Stevens and Bonnie Goode; and children, Glenn “Buck” Smith and Sherri Smith.
Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife of 30 wonderful years, Betty Stevens; sons, Danny Carl Stevens (Teri), Carlon Ray Stevens, Christopher Demetery Stevens, Gregory Scott Smith and Christopher Kyle Smith; daughters, Christy Stevens Franks (Okie Littrell), Connie Dawson (Kenneth) and Cathy Jones (Randy); 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vada Sims, Joy Brown, Dennie Holland, Glenda Huggins, Rosemary Smith and Pam Brooks. As well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family sends a special thanks to the staff of Shoals Hospice, West Side Baptist Church and all the wonderful friends and family that were so kind to our family and the care provided to our dear Danny.
