CORDOVA, TENNESSEE — Danny O’Neal Taylor Jr., 45, Cordova, TN, died October 31, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1-3 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

