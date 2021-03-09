HATTON — Danny Terry, 54, died March 7, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Old Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Danny loved his grandchildren more than anything.

