TUSCUMBIA — Danny Wayne Thrasher, 53, died July 31, 2021. A graveside service was held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.