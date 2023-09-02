TUSCUMBIA — Danylu McGuire Sibley, 88, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, September 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia First Methodist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with the Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess officiating. Danylu will be laid to rest next to her husband in Athens City Cemetery.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you