TOWN CREEK — Daricus “Reco” Yarbrough, 33, died June 30, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at First M.B. Church in Town Creek. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.