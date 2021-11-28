BURNSVILLE, MS — Daris Lee Crum, 70, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, November 28, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow in Brigman Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brigman Hill Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

