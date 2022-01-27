FLORENCE — Darlene Creasy McKinney, 75, died January 23, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. She was the wife of Eddie McKinney. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

