FLORENCE — Darlene E. Richards, 79, of Florence, passed away November 16, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Underwood Baptist Church for over 30 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Donnie McDaniel and Rev. Jerry Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Richards was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Richards; and parents, William and Thelma Taylor.
She is survived by her daughters, June Tuller (Jeff) of Florida, Robin Fattal of Florence, and Connie Beery (Dave) of Indiana; grandchildren, Mathaniel, Christina, and Ethan Tuller, and Stephanie Babin (Nick), Ryan Fattal, and Michael Beery; great grandchildren, Aleena, MiaBella, Aurora, Ledger, Gage, Isaac, Madison, and Jordan.
She served the Lord daily and touched the lives of many with her caring and giving attitude toward others.
Special thanks to North Alabama Palliative Care Nurses and Dr. Danny McFall.
