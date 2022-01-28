FLORENCE — Angela Darlene Cathey McKinney, age 75, of Florence, passed away January 23, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29, from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Mary Creasy; brother, Dennis Creasy; nephew, Roger Creasy; first cousin, Jason Murphy.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie McKinney; sons, Nick McKinney, Chauncey McKinney and Shaun McKinney; grandchildren, Ashton, Aurora, and Autumn McKinney; sister, Kim Vickery (Eddie); brother, Dale Creasy (Jackie); nieces, Briana Vickery, Kaleigh Spencer (Robbie) and Wendy Murphy; and great-niece and nephew, Makenzie and Maddox.
Darlene was a graduate of Coffee High School. She was employed with Bobby Mitchell Chevrolet and Nelda Stephenson Chevrolet.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented