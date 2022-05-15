SHEFFIELD — Darlene Rogers Hollis, 65, died May 11, 2022. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

