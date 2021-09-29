MOULTON — Darlene Terry Lovett, 59, died September 26, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Darlene was the wife of Shane Lovett.

