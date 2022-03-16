TOWN CREEK — Darrell Almon, 52, died March 11, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Red Bank MB Church, Town Creek.

