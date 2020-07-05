DECATUR — Darrell L. Hall, 78, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Sunday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on July 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Liberty Methodist Cemetery. Darrell was the husband of Nancy Early Hall for 40 years.